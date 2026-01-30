New Hampshire hosts Bryant on 3-game home slide

Bryant Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 2-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 2-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Bryant looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. New Hampshire has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 against conference opponents. Bryant is 0-1 in one-possession games.

New Hampshire makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Bryant averages 5.9 more points per game (67.0) than New Hampshire allows (61.1).

The Wildcats and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Nia Scott is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 54.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

