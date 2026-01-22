New Hampshire defeats Binghamton 88-82 in triple OT

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Tyler Bike scored 19 points as New Hampshire beat Binghamton 88-82 in triple overtime on Thursday.…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Tyler Bike scored 19 points as New Hampshire beat Binghamton 88-82 in triple overtime on Thursday.

Bike shot 6 for 16 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (6-12, 2-3 America East Conference). KiJan Robinson scored 18 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Belal El Shakery finished with 16 points.

Wes Peterson Jr. finished with 28 points for the Bearcats (4-17, 0-6). Zyier Beverly added 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Binghamton. Jeremiah Quigley finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals. The loss was the Bearcats’ sixth straight.

Beverly dunked to tie the game at 57 with 28 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Wildcats scored first, but the Bearcats responded by scoring the next six points to go up 64-60. El Shakery made a layup to tie it to send it to the next overtime.

John Squire sank both free throws with 13 seconds left to win the game in the third overtime for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

