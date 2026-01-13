Nevada takes on Grand Canyon following Young’s 20-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-9, 3-3 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-12, 3-3 MWC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-9, 3-3 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-12, 3-3 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits Grand Canyon after Ahrray Young scored 20 points in Nevada’s 70-61 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Antelopes have gone 2-5 in home games. Grand Canyon allows 70.8 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3 in MWC play. Nevada has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Mann is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Antelopes. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Young is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 10.1 points. Skylar Durley is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

