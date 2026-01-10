Nevada hosts Walker and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (11-4, 2-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-4, 3-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-4, 2-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-4, 3-1 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Nevada after Leland Walker scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 98-66 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Wolf Pack are 7-2 on their home court. Nevada has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys have gone 2-2 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Nevada’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the Wolf Pack. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nasir Meyer is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Walker is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

