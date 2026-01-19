Nevada hosts San Jose State after Bell’s 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-12, 1-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (13-5, 5-2 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (6-12, 1-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (13-5, 5-2 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Nevada after Melvin Bell Jr. scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 76-62 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-2 in home games. Nevada is eighth in the MWC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Spartans are 1-6 in conference games. San Jose State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Nevada averages 76.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 75.6 San Jose State allows. San Jose State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 16.1 points for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 18.9 points and four assists for the Spartans. Bell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

