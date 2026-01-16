Nevada hosts Long and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-10, 3-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-10, 3-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays Nevada after Emilia Long scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 86-56 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 6-1 in home games. Nevada is seventh in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Makayla Carter averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 11.4 assists per game led by Long averaging 3.7.

Nevada scores 55.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.0 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahrray Young is averaging 10.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Skylar Durley is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Marr averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Long is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.