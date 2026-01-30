Nevada faces San Diego State, seeks to end 4-game skid

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-13, 3-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-3, 10-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-13, 3-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-3, 10-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win over San Diego State.

The Aztecs have gone 9-1 at home. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Nala Williams averaging 4.1.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-7 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Skylar Durley averaging 5.0.

San Diego State makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Nevada averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Diego State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.2 points. Williams is shooting 50.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Durley is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.