Nessah scores 31, Cleveland State knocks off Wright State 85-79

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dayan Nessah scored 31 points as Cleveland State beat Wright State 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Nessah also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League). Tre Beard scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jaidon Lipscomb had 15 points and shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Raiders (12-8, 7-2) were led in scoring by Michael Cooper, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Wright State also got 11 points from TJ Burch. Kellen Pickett had 11 points and two blocks. The loss snapped the Raiders’ seven-game winning streak.

