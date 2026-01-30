Nenadic, Valparaiso Beacons square off against the UIC Flames

Valparaiso Beacons (0-21, 0-10 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 4-5 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Julia Coleman…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-21, 0-10 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 4-5 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julia Coleman and UIC host Milana Nenadic and Valparaiso in MVC play.

The Flames are 5-5 in home games. UIC has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Beacons are 0-10 against conference opponents. Valparaiso has a 0-12 record against teams over .500.

UIC is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 54.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 63.9 UIC gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Zabrecky is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 5.1 points. Jessica Carrothers is shooting 52.9% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fiona Connolly is averaging 11.3 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 55.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.