Nenadic scores 22 as Lindenwood downs Southern Indiana 83-80

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Milos Nenadic scored 22 points as Lindenwood beat Southern Indiana 83-80 on Saturday.

Nenadic also contributed nine rebounds for the Lions (10-5, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams scored 21 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the field and added five rebounds. Anias Futrell shot 7 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

The Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-4) were led by Cardell Bailey, who posted 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sheridan Sharp added 18 points, four assists and three steals for Southern Indiana. Tolu Samuels also recorded 15 points and nine rebounds. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Screaming Eagles.

