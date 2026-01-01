Nenadic scores 21 as Lindenwood knocks off Morehead State 77-64

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Milos Nenadic’s 21 points helped Lindenwood defeat Morehead State 77-64 on Thursday. Nenadic also contributed…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Milos Nenadic’s 21 points helped Lindenwood defeat Morehead State 77-64 on Thursday.

Nenadic also contributed six rebounds for the Lions (9-5, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, for 20 points. Clayton Jackson shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven assists.

Jon Carroll led the Eagles (6-8, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. George Marshall added 16 points for Morehead State. Josiah LeGree had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

