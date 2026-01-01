Nelson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Oakland after 21-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 3-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 3-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland after Alana Nelson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 88-85 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-1 at home. Oakland is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mastodons have gone 3-1 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 9-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Oakland’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 70.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 71.9 Oakland gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Denson is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 0.9 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Layla Gold is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nelson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 55.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

