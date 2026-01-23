Nelson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Northern Kentucky after 23-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-8, 6-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-12, 7-4 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-8, 6-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-12, 7-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Northern Kentucky after Alana Nelson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 80-70 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 5-3 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 6-4 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon with 12.5 assists per game led by Lauren Lee averaging 3.2.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 69.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 69.8 Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

Nelson is shooting 51.7% and averaging 17.2 points for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

