Nelson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against IU Indianapolis after 24-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-9, 1-4 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 4-1 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IU Indianapolis after Alana Nelson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 84-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons are 7-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon scoring 71.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-4 in conference matchups. IU Indianapolis is ninth in the Horizon with 10.6 assists per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 2.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.0% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 39.6% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamara Mills averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Foster is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.