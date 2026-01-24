Nelson leads Bradley against UIC after 21-point performance

UIC Flames (9-10, 4-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-7, 5-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

UIC Flames (9-10, 4-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-7, 5-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts UIC after Kaylen Nelson scored 21 points in Bradley’s 79-39 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Braves have gone 7-0 at home. Bradley has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Flames are 4-4 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Jessica Carrothers averaging 4.0.

Bradley is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, the same percentage UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Bradley allows.

The Braves and Flames face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie McDermid is averaging 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Braves. Nelson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carrothers is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 15.2 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.