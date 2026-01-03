Nelson and Duke host No. 18 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3, 2-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (8-6, 3-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-3, 2-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (8-6, 3-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke faces No. 18 Notre Dame after Riley Nelson scored 20 points in Duke’s 100-49 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 at home. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 16.9 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 5.1.

The Fighting Irish are 2-1 in ACC play. Notre Dame is seventh in the ACC with 16.5 assists per game led by Hannah Hidalgo averaging 5.4.

Duke averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Fighting Irish face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is scoring 25.5 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 15.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.