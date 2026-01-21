Neely scores 22, grabs program-record 22 rebounds in UNC Greensboro’s 85-78 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Justin Neely had 22 points and a program-record 22 rebounds in UNC Greensboro’s 85-78 win against…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Justin Neely had 22 points and a program-record 22 rebounds in UNC Greensboro’s 85-78 win against VMI on Wednesday night.

Donald Whitehead Jr. scored 18 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (8-12, 4-3 Southern Conference). KJ Younger had 15 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Neely, who had his 11th double-double this season, broke Kyle Hines’ record of 21 rebounds set in 2005.

The Keydets (6-14, 1-6) were led in scoring by TJ Johnson, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tan Yildizoglu added 18 points for VMI. Linus Holmstrom finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

