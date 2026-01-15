Neely has 23, double-double as UNC Greensboro defeats Citadel 69-66 in OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely had 23 points, including game-tying free throws in regulation, and a double-double in UNC…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely had 23 points, including game-tying free throws in regulation, and a double-double in UNC Greensboro’s 69-66 overtime victory over Citadel on Thursday.

Neely added 16 rebounds for the Spartans (7-11, 3-2 Southern Conference). Lilian Marville shot 7 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Valentino Pinedo finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Neely tied the game at 62 with a pair of free throws with 1:19 remaining, then gave the Spartans the lead for good with a layup with 2:41 left in overtime.

The Bulldogs (4-14, 1-4) were led by Braxton Williams, who recorded 25 points. Carter Kingsbury added 15 points, six assists and two steals for Citadel. Christian Moore finished with 13 points.

The Bulldogs led 33-19 at the half after shutting out the Spartans for more than 10 minutes in the first half, going on a 20-0 run. They added another 8-0 run to go up by 16 early in the second half.

But the Spartans answered with a 28-11 run to take the lead with 9:46 remaining on a Neely layup. Neither team led by more than six points the rest of the way.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

