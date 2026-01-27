Nebraska hosts Northwestern following Sullivan’s 21-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (8-12, 2-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 4-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-12, 2-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 4-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Nebraska after Grace Sullivan scored 21 points in Northwestern’s 80-46 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Cornhuskers have gone 11-2 at home. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 82.3 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are 2-7 against conference opponents. Northwestern gives up 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Nebraska averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cornhuskers. Jessica Petrie is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Xamiya Walton averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Sullivan is shooting 51.4% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.