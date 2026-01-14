Ndukwe leads Eastern Kentucky against Lipscomb after 22-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (5-10, 2-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-4, 4-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (5-10, 2-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-4, 4-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Lipscomb after Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 64-54 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Colonels have gone 8-2 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Bisons have gone 2-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky scores 75.2 points, 10.0 more per game than the 65.2 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Colonels. Joseana Vaz is averaging 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is averaging 12.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

