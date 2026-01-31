Ndjonga leads Canisius against Siena after 21-point performance

Siena Saints (15-7, 8-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-8 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (15-7, 8-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-8 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Siena after Bryan Ndjonga scored 21 points in Canisius’ 88-86 overtime loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Golden Griffins are 6-4 on their home court. Canisius is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Saints have gone 8-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena is eighth in the MAAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Doty averaging 5.5.

Canisius’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Ndjonga is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doty is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.