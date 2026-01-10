Ndjonga leads Canisius against Iona after 26-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-6, 3-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-6, 3-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Iona after Bryan Ndjonga scored 26 points in Canisius’ 70-64 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 6-1 in home games. Iona has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iona is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.5% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 63.6 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.1 Iona allows.

The Gaels and Golden Griffins match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12 points. CJ Anthony is shooting 48.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Ndjonga is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.