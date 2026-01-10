Ndiaye and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit conference foe Northwestern

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-10, 0-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-10, 0-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Sullivan and Northwestern host Nene Ndiaye and Rutgers in Big Ten action Sunday.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in home games. Northwestern has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-5 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northwestern makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Rutgers averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Scarlet Knights meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayla Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Sullivan is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ndiaye is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Scarlet Knights. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.