Ndiaye and Rutgers host No. 7 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 7 Michigan after Nene Ndiaye scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 76-72 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 on their home court. Rutgers gives up 63.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in conference play. Michigan is 14-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rutgers’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 24.0 more points per game (87.6) than Rutgers allows (63.6).

The Scarlet Knights and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ndiaye is averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Imani Lester is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Syla Swords is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals. Olivia Olson is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

