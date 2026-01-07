NC State visits Clemson following Pierre’s 21-point game

NC State Lady Wolfpack (11-4, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-5, 2-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (11-4, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-5, 2-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits Clemson after Khamil Pierre scored 21 points in NC State’s 71-60 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Clemson leads the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 4-0 against ACC opponents. NC State is second in college basketball with 30.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre averaging 8.3.

Clemson makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). NC State averages 20.5 more points per game (76.1) than Clemson allows to opponents (55.6).

The Tigers and Lady Wolfpack face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pierre is averaging 15.2 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

