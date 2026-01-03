NC State hosts No. 21 Virginia following Thomas’ 26-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-4, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-4, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia visits NC State after Malik Thomas scored 26 points in Virginia’s 95-85 overtime loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Wolfpack have gone 8-1 at home. NC State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 0-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia is fourth in the ACC scoring 87.0 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

NC State scores 87.0 points, 18.3 more per game than the 68.7 Virginia allows. Virginia scores 15.9 more points per game (87.0) than NC State gives up to opponents (71.1).

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johann Grunloh is averaging nine points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

