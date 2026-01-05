NC State heads to Boston College for conference matchup

NC State Wolfpack (10-5, 1-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (10-5, 1-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quadir Copeland and NC State take on Donald Hand Jr. and Boston College in ACC action Tuesday.

The Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Boston College is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolfpack are 1-1 in ACC play. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC with 16.6 assists per game led by Copeland averaging 5.8.

Boston College is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.2% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 6.8 points for the Eagles. Hand is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Copeland is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

