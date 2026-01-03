NC State faces Cal, looks for 6th straight win

California Golden Bears (9-6, 0-2 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (10-4, 3-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (9-6, 0-2 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (10-4, 3-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Cal.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 5-2 in home games. NC State leads the ACC with 31.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 8.5.

The Golden Bears are 0-2 in ACC play. Cal ranks ninth in the ACC giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

NC State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Cal gives up. Cal averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than NC State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zamareya Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Lulu Twidale is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

