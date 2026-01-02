Nazario and the CSU Northridge Matadors take on conference foe UCSB

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-7, 1-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-2, 2-1 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-7, 1-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-2, 2-1 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Bradley and UCSB host Rita Nazario and CSU Northridge in Big West action Saturday.

The Gauchos are 3-1 in home games. UCSB is third in the Big West scoring 71.5 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Matadors are 1-2 in conference games. CSU Northridge averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UCSB averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Matadors square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nazario is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

