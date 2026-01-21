Naveh and Oral Roberts host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-12, 4-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-15, 0-5 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-12, 4-2 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-15, 0-5 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota after Ofri Naveh scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 73-62 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Oral Roberts is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-2 in Summit League play. North Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit League shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts’ average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The Golden Eagles and Fightin’ Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Dow is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points. Naveh is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zach Kraft averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

