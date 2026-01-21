Nausadis scores 13 as American beats Colgate 70-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyatt Nausadis scored 13 points off of the bench to lead American past Colgate 70-66 on Wednesday.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyatt Nausadis scored 13 points off of the bench to lead American past Colgate 70-66 on Wednesday.

Nausadis shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (12-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Madden Collins scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, grabbing 12 rebounds. Geoff Sprouse shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Raiders (11-9, 5-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Cox, who finished with 21 points. Josh Ahayere added 14 points and Andrew Alekseyenko had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Sprouse scored nine points in the first half and American went into the break trailing 34-31. American used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 56-49 with 7:52 remaining in the half. Matt Mayock scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.