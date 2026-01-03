Nate Calmese delivers clutch 3-pointer and Wake Forest edges Virginia Tech 81-78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nate Calmese buried a step-back 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and added two free throws a…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nate Calmese buried a step-back 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and added two free throws a few seconds later, helping Wake Forest hang on to defeat Virginia Tech 81-78 on Saturday.

Wake Forest (10-5, 1-1 ACC) never trailed in the first half, but Virginia Tech was within one made basket five times in the first 10 minutes after halftime. The Hokies finally took their first lead, 60-58, on Amani Hansberry’s 3-pointer with 8 minutes remaining.

Tre’Von Spillers scored Wake Forest’s next nine points and his three-point play with 1:11 remaining gave the Demon Deacons a 76-74 lead. Christian Gurdak’s offensive rebound and putback tied it for Virginia Tech with 49 seconds left.

Wake Forest missed a couple of shots on the next possession, but the Deacons emerged with the ball after an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left. Calmese worked the clock down inside 10 seconds and his 3-pointer from near the top of the arc proved to be the difference-maker, putting the Deacons up 79-76.

The score was 79-78 before Calmese was fouled and made two free throws with three seconds on the clock. Leading by three, Wake Forest put Jailen Bedford on the line with one second left. He missed both attempts and Spillers rebounded to end the game.

Calmese, who did not score in Wake Forest’s ACC-opening loss to N.C. State on New Year’s Eve, scored a season-high 25 points and added seven assists. Spiller and Juke Harris scored 15 each.

Bedford scored 25 points, Hansberry 19 and Ben Hammond 14 for Virginia Tech (12-3, 1-1). Hansberry grabbed 10 rebounds, giving him his third straight double-double and seventh this season.

Virginia Tech: Stanford visits on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: Miami visits on Wednesday. ___

