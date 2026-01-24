Nate Ament helps Tennessee top No. 17 Alabama, spoiling debut of Charles Bediako

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee freshman Nate Ament scored a career-high 29 points, Ja’K Gillespie added 23 and the Volunteers…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee freshman Nate Ament scored a career-high 29 points, Ja’K Gillespie added 23 and the Volunteers upset No. 17 Alabama 79-73 on Saturday night.

The loss spolied the debut of Charles Bediako for Alabama. He was playing in his first college game in nearly three years after securing a temporary restraining order in an ongoing eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA. Bediako received a loud ovation when he checked into the game nearly 4 minutes in. He scored two quick baskets and finished with 13 points and three rebounds in 25 minutes.

He provided a lift for Alabama (13-6, 3-3 SEC) , which was without two starters on Saturday — guard Aden Holloway and forward Amari Allen, who are the team’s second and third leading scorers. Alabama’s offense, which ranks third nationally in points per game (93.7), had its lowest total of the season.

Labaron Philon led Alabama with 26 points and Latrell Wrightsell added 14.

The win marked the fifth straight for Tennessee over Alabama — its longest streak since 1968-1972.

Bediako’s spark helped Alabama to a 10-point lead midway through the first half — 22-12 with 9:98 to play, but Tennessee (13-6, 3-3) outscored Alabama by a 24-17 margin to close the gap to 39-36 at halftime. The Volunteers opened the second half with an 11-4 run to take a 47-41 lead with 16:33 to play.

Tennessee’s offense as paced by Ament, who scored 18 in the second half on 7-12 shooting, with five rebounds and two assists. On the other side Alabama’s offense struggled, shooting just 34.5% from the field in the second half.

Philon missed a jumpshot with 2:11 to play that would’ve cut a Tennessee lead to one possession, but the Volunteers stifled Alabama the rest of the way. The Crimson Tide did not score a point in the final 3:11 of game play.

Tennessee travels to No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday.

Alabama hosts Missouri on Tuesday.

