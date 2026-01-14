Nasir Whitlock scores 30 in Lehigh’s win 93-91 in OT over Boston University

BOSTON (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 30 points and Edouard Benoit added 23, including eight points in overtime as Lehigh…

BOSTON (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 30 points and Edouard Benoit added 23, including eight points in overtime as Lehigh knocked off Boston University 93-91 on Wednesday.

Whitlock had five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (7-11, 3-2 Patriot League). Benoit added eight rebounds. Joshua Ingram shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

Ben Defty led the way for the Terriers (7-11, 2-3) with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Michael McNair added 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Boston University. Azmar Abdullah finished with 15 points.

Whitlock led Lehigh with 11 second-half points and also hit the game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime. Benoit shot 1 of 1 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line on the way to their eight points in overtime.

