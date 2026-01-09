Nascimento leads Sacred Heart against Quinnipiac after 24-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 4-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-4, 6-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-8, 4-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-4, 6-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Quinnipiac after Sophie Nascimento scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 77-61 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bobcats are 3-3 in home games. Quinnipiac has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers have gone 4-1 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 27.3% from 3-point range.

Quinnipiac averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 35.2% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Pioneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bobcats. Elia O’Donnell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amelia Wood is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.