Najimi George scores 14, New Haven takes down Stonehill 70-55

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Najimi George scored 14 points as New Haven beat Stonehill 70-55 on Friday.

George went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Chargers (6-8, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Aidan Losiewicz scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Stefano Faloppa finished with 11 points.

Chas Stinson led the way for the Skyhawks (3-11, 0-1) with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Stonehill also got 13 points from Hermann Koffi.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

