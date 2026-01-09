Nadeau and Detroit Mercy host Wright State

Wright State Raiders (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-8, 3-2 Horizon League)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Wright State after TJ Nadeau scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 85-77 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Titans have gone 3-2 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 4-1 in conference play. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon League with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.8.

Detroit Mercy averages 75.7 points, 6.8 more per game than the 68.9 Wright State allows. Wright State has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The Titans and Raiders meet Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nadeau is averaging 13.4 points for the Titans. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Burch is averaging 9.1 points and three steals for the Raiders. Michael Cooper is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

