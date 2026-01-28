N.C. A&T plays Monmouth following Walker’s 33-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-10, 2-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-11, 4-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-10, 2-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (10-11, 4-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Monmouth after Lewis Walker scored 33 points in N.C. A&T’s 80-73 win over the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 in home games. Monmouth averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-6 in conference matchups. N.C. A&T is second in the CAA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zamoku Weluche-Ume averaging 5.4.

Monmouth averages 71.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 76.4 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Weluche-Ume is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

