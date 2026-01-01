N.C. A&T hosts William & Mary after Karriem’s 21-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (7-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-6) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (7-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-6)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on William & Mary after Anaya Karriem scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 99-49 victory against the Newberry Wolves.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 at home. N.C. A&T scores 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Tribe are 4-2 in road games. William & Mary has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

N.C. A&T is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Aggies. D’Mya Tucker is averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cassidy Geddes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc. Natalie Fox is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.