N.C. A&T hosts Lezama and Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (8-8, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-9, 1-3 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Hampton Lady Pirates (8-8, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-9, 1-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits N.C. A&T after Kayla Lezama scored 23 points in Hampton’s 59-49 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies are 4-4 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Pirates are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

N.C. A&T scores 62.8 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 61.6 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 64.9 points per game, 2.1 more than the 62.8 N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Mya Tucker is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Chaniya Clark is averaging 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lezama is averaging 14.4 points for the Lady Pirates. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.