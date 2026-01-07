N.C. A&T hosts Cokley and Elon

Elon Phoenix (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-7, 0-3 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-7, 0-3 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits N.C. A&T after Bryson Cokley scored 23 points in Elon’s 85-81 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aggies are 4-2 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in CAA play. Elon has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

N.C. A&T scores 76.7 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 78.9 Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The Aggies and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Ogletree is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 6.4 points. Lewis Walker is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 52.6% and averaging 21.3 points for the Phoenix. Kacper Klaczek is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

