N.C. A&T faces Hampton on 3-game road skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-12, 2-6 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (9-11, 3-5 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Aggies face Hampton.

The Lady Pirates are 3-4 on their home court. Hampton has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 2-6 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

Hampton’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Hampton gives up.

The Lady Pirates and Aggies match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lezama is averaging 14.6 points for the Lady Pirates. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

D’Mya Tucker averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Chaniya Clark is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

