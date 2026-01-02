Murray State wins 81-77 against UIC

CHICAGO (AP) — Fredrick King had 18 points in Murray State’s 81-77 win against UIC on Thursday. King added 16…

CHICAGO (AP) — Fredrick King had 18 points in Murray State’s 81-77 win against UIC on Thursday.

King added 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Racers (12-3, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Javon Jackson added 15 points while going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Mason Miller shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, to finish with 10 points. It was the eighth win in a row for the Racers.

Ahmad Henderson II led the Flames (5-9, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Jayce Nathaniel added 17 points and two steals for UIC. Abdul Momoh finished with 14 points.

King scored 10 points in the first half, and Murray State went into halftime trailing 40-36. Murray State pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 51-46 with 14:38 left in the half. Miller scored 10 second-half points.

