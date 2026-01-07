Murray State visits Evansville following Jackson’s 20-point game

Murray State Racers (13-3, 5-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Murray State Racers (13-3, 5-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Evansville after Javon Jackson scored 20 points in Murray State’s 86-66 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-5 at home. Evansville is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Racers have gone 5-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 88.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Evansville averages 66.6 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 77.4 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Evansville gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hemenway averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Connor Turnbull is shooting 43.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jackson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Racers. Fredrick King is averaging 12.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.