Murray State visits Evansville after Jackson’s 20-point performance

Murray State Racers (13-3, 5-0 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Evansville after Javon Jackson scored 20 points in Murray State’s 86-66 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces are 3-5 on their home court. Evansville has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Racers are 5-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State is the MVC leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 8.5.

Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Evansville allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Turnbull is averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Purple Aces. AJ Casey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Miller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

