Murray State visits Drake after Quinn’s 28-point game

Murray State Racers (16-3, 8-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Murray State after Jalen Quinn scored 28 points in Drake’s 74-67 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-6 in home games. Drake is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Okku Federiko paces the Bulldogs with 5.7 boards.

The Racers are 8-0 in conference play. Murray State ranks second in the MVC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Drake averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Murray State allows. Murray State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Drake allows.

The Bulldogs and Racers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Shetlar averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Quinn is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is averaging 17.3 points for the Racers. Fredrick King is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

