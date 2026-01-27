Murray State takes on Illinois State following Domon’s 29-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (14-7, 6-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (16-5, 8-2 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-7, 6-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (16-5, 8-2 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Illinois State after Roman Domon scored 29 points in Murray State’s 81-76 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Racers are 10-0 on their home court. Murray State is third in the MVC with 15.0 assists per game led by Layne Taylor averaging 3.9.

The Redbirds are 6-4 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Chase Walker averaging 5.8.

Murray State averages 87.3 points, 20.3 more per game than the 67.0 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 77.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 78.6 Murray State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 8.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Racers. Javon Jackson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Johnny Kinziger is averaging 11.6 points for the Redbirds. Walker is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

