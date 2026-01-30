Murray State faces Belmont after Poock’s 21-point performance

Murray State Racers (18-3, 9-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-8, 8-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (18-3, 9-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-8, 8-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Belmont after Halli Poock scored 21 points in Murray State’s 79-75 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bruins are 7-3 on their home court. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 2.1.

The Racers are 9-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Keslyn Secrist averaging 2.7.

Belmont averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hilary Fuller is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bruins. Avery Strickland is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

Poock is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Racers. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 18.0 points and 13.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.