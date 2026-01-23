Murauskas, Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the Portland Pilots

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-3, 7-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-11, 3-5 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-3, 7-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-11, 3-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paulius Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA) take on Joel Foxwell and Portland in WCC action.

The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Williams averaging 2.0.

The Gaels are 7-1 in conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Portland’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foxwell is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Pilots. Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mikey Lewis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Murauskas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.