Murauskas leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Santa Clara after 21-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-2, 6-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-5, 6-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Santa Clara after Paulius Murauskas scored 21 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 82-68 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos have gone 10-0 at home. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen Graves averaging 3.1.

The Gaels are 6-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 14-2 against opponents over .500.

Santa Clara averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Murauskas is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

